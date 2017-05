Three male teenagers vandalized 36 vehicles using baseball bats and fire extinguishers overnight in Montgomery Village, according to ABC7News’ Kevin Lewis.

JUST IN: Three male teens used baseball bats + fire extinguishers to destroy 36 cars' windshields overnight in Montgomery Village @ABC7News. pic.twitter.com/DjpReDfOf1 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 1, 2017

The act is expected to exceed $10,000 in damages.

MORE: One car owner asked me how the teens managed to be out at 3 a.m… on a school night nonetheless. The damage is likely >$10,000. pic.twitter.com/D1gNT817eD — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 1, 2017

Lewis reports that the teens won’t be charged as adults because vandalism is not considered a felonious crime.

Despite the cost + senselessness of this crime, police tell me these teens will not be charged as adults because vandalism is a misdemeanor. pic.twitter.com/ukIfHUt2fr — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) May 1, 2017

