Travis Scott Encouraged Fan to Jump from Balcony at His NYC Show

By Abby Hassler

Travis Scott has some crazy fans. At the rapper’s latest stop on his “Birds Eye View Tour,” he urged a fan at his Terminal 5 show in New York City (April 30) to jump from the balcony into the crowd.

“I see you, but are you gon’ do it?” Travis yelled out after performing Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’s, “outside.” “They gon’ catch you; don’t be scared!”

Fan videos show the man jumping into the mosh pit after Scott begins the track, “A-Team.” Further footage shows other concert goers jumping from the balcony during Drake’s “Portland” and Scott’s “through the late night.”

