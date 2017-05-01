WATCH: ‘The Opportunity’ Finalists Compete for Record Deal

Seven talented finalists, competing for a record deal, converged to WPGC’s D.C. Lottery Live studios on Saturday, April 29 to duke it out for “The Opportunity” crown.

Video director Gio just sent over this HD shot of the 7 finalists from yesterday. All were amazing! The top 3 winners will be revealed this Saturday at 1PM at @JamminJava. Buy tickets link in bio. A post shared by The Opportunity aka "The O" (@theodctv) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The packed audience got quite the show, with finalists singing their hearts out and playing their instruments.

One finalist, Tyler Chaffins, even gave the crowd an a cappella rap freestyle.

The talented contestants also got to hear critique from notable judges after their performances.

Many thanks to all of the judges for being a part of @theodctv. Here we see @devinnikki4, @janicelk, Kenny Darby, @jazzygirlrockin and @jsakathebest. A post shared by The Opportunity aka "The O" (@theodctv) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

The winner won’t be selected until May 6, after the contestants give one more performance at Jammin’ Java.

Check out the finalists’ performances and more from the finals below.

First up at the @theodctv finale, Jeneesah Tate from the Duke Ellington School of Arts! A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Altholton High School's Madison Park (@mad.park) did her thing today at @theodctv finals @wpgc and @CBSradio studios. A post shared by The Opportunity aka "The O" (@theodctv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Tyler Chaffins heated things up on "The O" stage! Sheesh, Tyler, go head! More coming to wpgc.com (@theodctv ) A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

That voice though 👀 Potomac Senior High School's Angel Austin did her thing! @theodctv A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Davis Gestehr, repping Walt Whitman High School, broke out the guitar for his performance! A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Abby Tawiah, of the Baltimore School of the Arts, just graced the @theodctv stage with her performance of her song "Stereotype." A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Although all the finalists are very talented, there can only be one winner. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out!

