WATCH: ‘The Opportunity’ Finalists Compete for Record Deal

Seven talented finalists, competing for a record deal, converged to WPGC’s D.C. Lottery Live studios on Saturday, April 29 to duke it out for “The Opportunity” crown.
The packed audience got quite the show, with finalists singing their hearts out and playing their instruments.
One finalist, Tyler Chaffins, even gave the crowd an a cappella rap freestyle.
The talented contestants also got to hear critique from notable judges after their performances.
The winner won’t be selected until May 6, after the contestants give one more performance at Jammin’ Java.
Check out the finalists’ performances and more from the finals below.
Although all the finalists are very talented, there can only be one winner. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out!
