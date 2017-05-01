WATCH: ‘The Opportunity’ Finalists Compete for Record Deal

May 1, 2017 11:57 AM
Seven talented finalists, competing for a record deal, converged to WPGC’s D.C. Lottery Live studios on Saturday, April 29 to duke it out for “The Opportunity” crown.

The packed audience got quite the show, with finalists singing their hearts out and playing their instruments.

One finalist, Tyler Chaffins, even gave the crowd an a cappella rap freestyle.

The talented contestants also got to hear critique from notable judges after their performances.

The winner won’t be selected until May 6, after the contestants give one more performance at Jammin’ Java.

Check out the finalists’ performances and more from the finals below.

First up at the @theodctv finale, Jeneesah Tate from the Duke Ellington School of Arts!

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Altholton High School's Madison Park (@mad.park) did her thing today at @theodctv finals @wpgc and @CBSradio studios.

A post shared by The Opportunity aka "The O" (@theodctv) on

That voice though 👀 Potomac Senior High School's Angel Austin did her thing! @theodctv

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Davis Gestehr, repping Walt Whitman High School, broke out the guitar for his performance!

A post shared by WPGC 95.5 (@wpgc) on

Although all the finalists are very talented, there can only be one winner. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out!

