WATCH: Adam Jones Gets Standing Ovation at Fenway Park

WASHINGTON — Sports fans do stupid things. Often. It’s unfortunate, but it’s reality.

Boston sports fans did a very stupid thing on Monday. When Adam Jones and the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Jones was allegedly subjected to racial taunts, including profanity and a bag of peanuts thrown at him.

The city of Boston doesn’t have a good reputation when it comes to race relations. Several MLB players came to Jones’ defense following the incident, with others acknowledging similar events have taken place in their presence in Boston.

CC Sabathia says racist behavior by Boston fans toward black major leaguers is nothing new. pic.twitter.com/NzAXgj6gsj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2017

Fact: I'm Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

With Mookie Betts, a Red Sox star and one of the league’s most prominent players, publicly demanding Red Sox fans to “literally stand up for” Jones, it was perhaps not surprising what happened when the Orioles star stepped up to the plate in Boston Tuesday evening. But it didn’t make it any less remarkable.

It’s rare for any player not wearing a Red Sox uniform to get any love from the Fenway Park crowd. It’s especially rare when that player is in the middle of a game against the Red Sox, and it’s virtually unheard of when that individual plays for a division rival.

This is one of the many times Good Sports has trumped Bad Sports.

Good for you, Boston.

