Jaden Smith recently cut off his dreadlocks, but rather than waste a perfectly good fistful of hair, he decided to keep them as an accessory for the Met Gala.

The young star hit the red carpet at the fashion event of the year carrying his old locs, gone but not forgotten.

Jaden Smith holding his hair at the #MetGala is a look. pic.twitter.com/jAS61EWbLP — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) May 1, 2017

Jaden Smith look like ya auntie when she take her weave out pic.twitter.com/QhYCzdVvlF — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 2, 2017

Take it away, Twitter…

I think Jaden Smith carrying his cut-off hair in his hands as an accessory wins the avant-garde prize of the #metgala night so far. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

Thanks to Jaden Smith dreads will be sold as a new accessory at Urban Outfitters this summer. — SophistiThug (@entirelyjohn) May 1, 2017

Jaden Smith has brought a house broom with him to sweep up my disappointment at some of tonight's outfits. pic.twitter.com/iLQaZxJ4NQ — Bri🇩🇲 (@Xhakaed) May 1, 2017

You think you're cool but you're not Jaden Smith cut your dreads and use them as an accessory cool. #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/JI0EZeHtCN — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) May 1, 2017

Jaden constantly gives us life. https://t.co/k7COKVnbga — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) May 1, 2017

somebody’s gotta say it maybe jaden smith is actually too woke for his own good pic.twitter.com/V36HagTyEH — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 1, 2017

