The highly anticipated Janet Jackson Tour is back on!

Listen all week to the Joe Clair Morning Show and middays to Sunni for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ms. Jackson on Nov. 16 at Verizon Center.

The tour will also be stopping in Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena on November 18.

Tickets for both shows got on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Courtesy of Live Nation