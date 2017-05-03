Barack, Michelle Obama to Donate $2M to Chicago Summer Jobs Program

May 3, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: .Barack Obama, michelle obama

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will make a $2 million donation to summer jobs program in Chicago.

Obama announced the donation at a community event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Wednesday.

“One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I, personally, are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away young people can get to work, and we can start providing opportunities to all of them,” the 44th president announced.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live