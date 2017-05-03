Barack, Michelle Obama to Donate $2M to Chicago Summer Jobs Program

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will make a $2 million donation to summer jobs program in Chicago.

.@BarackObama announces he and Michelle Obama will donate $2 million to summer jobs program in Chicago https://t.co/wdMt9ZAVMX pic.twitter.com/Ah4dNgQMNv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 3, 2017

Obama announced the donation at a community event at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on Wednesday.

“One of the things that we will be starting this year is Michelle and I, personally, are going to donate $2 million to our summer jobs programs here in the community, so that right away young people can get to work, and we can start providing opportunities to all of them,” the 44th president announced.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter