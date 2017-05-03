Former NBA Star Brandon Roy Shot While Shielding Kids in L.A.

Former NBA standout Brandon Roy was shot in the leg in Los Angeles last weekend, USA TODAY Sports reports.

Our thoughts are with Brandon Roy and his family at this time. Team Statement » https://t.co/PunvfIKFQE pic.twitter.com/8wbwjzPDsg — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 3, 2017

Roy was at his grandmother’s house when someone reportedly opened fire randomly outside of the home.

He was shielding children who were present at the scene from gunshots, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Roy spent six season in the NBA before his career was cut short by a multitude of injuries.

He was a three-time All-Star and the 2006-07 Rookie of the Year during his time with the Portland Trailblazers.

The team released this statement following news of the shooting:

Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.

