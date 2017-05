A man was found dead at a Prince George’s County gas station, according to police.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 4700 block Silver Hill Road. pic.twitter.com/JeRbPhaLcd — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 3, 2017

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block Silver Hill Road.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police have not identified the man.

This an ongoing investigation and police are looking for any tips.

Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward. pic.twitter.com/Gbajl0lBhr — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 3, 2017

