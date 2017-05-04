Amber Rose & Chanel West Coast Debate the Merits of Threesomes

By Rahul Lal

Amber Rose brought rapper Chanel West Coast onto her show Loveline to talk about some serious topics. The first of which discussed kids receiving sex education from their parents. While most parents would find this as an uncomfortable topic of conversation, both Chanel and Amber believed that it was imperative for parents to educate their children rather than leaving it to schools or pop-culture to explain it.

Related: Amber Rose: Don’t Be an Escort. Do Porn.

Amber has a four-year-old son who she makes her top priority in everything. While she never wants to be overbearing or overprotective, she also believes that she should teach her son about everything from curse words to sex. Rather than having him learn about them online, she believes the best relationship and the best future for the child comes from clear guidance from the parent.

“Raise your own f— kids, okay? I raised my son,” she said. “I filter everything my son watches, I’m over his shoulder when I know he’s on Youtube and I added parental controls. Sometimes, he’ll run into one of those funny prank videos and they’ll say f– or s– and I’m like ‘uh uh, gotta get that off’ because I’m over his shoulder constantly. I know you can’t filter every single thing for a teenager but if you talk to your kids, you can’t really blame other people or look for other influences to help raise your children.”

Growing up, Amber said she often felt worse about herself because of catcalling and being sexualized at a young age. It was tough for her because she had grown men objectifying her when she was a young teenager. She believes that her mother was a big help for her because her mother always stood up for her and was always real with her.

“I remember being 13 years old and developed and the guys were like ‘damn,'” she recalled. “My mom would be like ‘she’s f— 13 years old.’ She would just scream because we lived in Philly and you would just walk everywhere and take the subway and s– and I remember going home and feeling nasty and disgusting after that because I was still a kid at that point. I can’t imagine running into porn as a child at that age.”

The conversation switched over to sexual experimentation in the bedroom. Amber described herself as vanilla explaining that she’s one of the least experimental partners in the bedroom. She enjoys having sex but knows that she likes it simple rather than including toys or additional partners. She’s tried having a threesome once in the past and it did absolutely nothing for her as she’s the jealous type doesn’t feel comfortable sharing her partner with another woman or man. Chanel was on board with Amber.

“I’d say I’m not really into [threesomes] anymore because I’m a little bit like you,” she said touching on Amber’s jealousy issues. “It’s just like you can’t do it unless you’re a really confident person and if you were really confident that you’re better than the other person or they’re not feeling the other person.”

When asked if it would make a difference whether the partner was another man, she said she couldn’t do it because she sees a threesome with another man as less masculine.

“I think that’s weird to me. I think that makes the man less masculine and I like really masculine guys,” she responded. “I wouldn’t do a threesome with another guy. That’s just weird to me, I think. It’s a lot to handle. I date men, I don’t date girls and I’m not bisexual or anything but I like to experiment. It’s always been a thing of having fun with your partner and spicing things up with them. It’s weird, I think girls are sexy. I can be like ‘that girl is hot’ but I wouldn’t date a girl.”

To listen to the entire episode with Chanel West Coast below.