How to Get a Free Ride on Cinco de Mayo

May 4, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Cinco de Mayo, SoberRide

As the most tequila-soaked holiday, Cinco de Mayo has a reputation for getting messy. So why not let someone else drive?

If you plan on having a margarita or three on Friday, hit up SoberRide for a free Lyft ride home up to $15.

Just enter the code CINCODC in the app’s “Promo” section, and you’ll get $15 off one ride taken in the Washington, D.C., coverage area between 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

It’s valid for the first 1,500 Lyft passengers who use the code. Keep in mind, you must be 21 or older to use it.

Party responsibly!

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live