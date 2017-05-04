How to Get a Free Ride on Cinco de Mayo

As the most tequila-soaked holiday, Cinco de Mayo has a reputation for getting messy. So why not let someone else drive?
If you plan on having a margarita or three on Friday, hit up SoberRide for a free Lyft ride home up to $15.
Just enter the code CINCODC in the app’s “Promo” section, and you’ll get $15 off one ride taken in the Washington, D.C., coverage area between 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, and 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
It’s valid for the first 1,500 Lyft passengers who use the code. Keep in mind, you must be 21 or older to use it.
Party responsibly!
Follow @WPGC on Twitter