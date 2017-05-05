Longtime Local News Anchor Jim Vance Reveals He Has Cancer

If you are from the DMV then there’s a good chance WRC-TV news anchor Jim Vance has appeared on your television screen to tell you about the latest happenings around the area. He is a broadcasting legend.

Vance revealed that he has cancer to his colleagues and viewers on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

He intends on continuing to work at News4 despite the diagnosis, the Post reports.

It’s unknown what kind of cancer Vance has, as he did not specify the particular diagnosis during the meeting with his colleagues.

The Washington Post reports Vance learned of his diagnosis a few weeks ago and is undergoing treatment.

Vance told viewers about his condition on the News4 6 p.m. broadcast Thursday, clarifying that he will continue to work.

He says he’ll also spend time with his family and celebrate life.

Watch his on-air announcement here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter