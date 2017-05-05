Travis Scott Hints to Crowd that New Music is Coming ‘In a Few Days’

By Jon Wiederhorn

In the middle of a show in Portsmouth, Virginia last night (May 4), Travis Scott hinted that he’ll be releasing new material shortly. “Dropping new music in a few days/ Bout to go crazy for a few days,” he freestyled.

He also captioned an Instagram post promoting his opening slot on Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. tour, “💿💿 soon Level up.”

Towards the end of 2016, Scott tweeted that his next album, Astroworld, would come out in 2017. He has also addressed the possibility of a new project with Quavo, The Fader reports.

.@trvisXX is dropping new music in a few days. Video: @santinoraineri https://t.co/GM3aLINZw7 —

HYPEBEAST Music (@HYPEBEASTMusic_) May 05, 2017