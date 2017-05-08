Chris Rock Reportedly Cheated on His Wife with Kerry Washington

Chris Rock was apparently not the best husband to his ex- wife Malaak Compton-Rock. During a stand-up routine, Rock admitted to cheating on his wife with three women, now Page Six is reporting one of the woman was none other than Kerry Washington.

During a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, Rock admitted that he “was a piece of s–t,” to his ex-wife.

RELATED: Chris Rock Coming to MGM National Harbor

Rolling Stone also says Rock “segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class.”

“He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [I Think I Love My Wife] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. It went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area,” a source told Page Six.

The affair reportedly began around 2007 when Rock and Washington were (ironically) filming “I Think I Love My Wife.”

It’s important to point that out that neither Rock or Washington have commented on this alleged affair. At the end of the day, they’re the only two who can confirm the news.

That won’t stop social media commentary on the report, though.

So Chris Rock had an affair with Kerry Washington….🤔 While filming a movie about having an affair with Kerry Washington? 🤔 https://t.co/QgV0DXs2SG — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 7, 2017

did chris rock really cheat on his wife with kerry washington while filming a movie about cheating on his wife with kerry washington? wow. pic.twitter.com/ElS8KRdNOy — Don Samson (@Donashello) May 6, 2017

Chris Rock: Its just a movie honey! I'd never REALLY cheat on you

Chris Rock's Meat after filming with Kerry Washington: pic.twitter.com/mBZW0fpRqi — SAMUELITO (@SamCaminiti) May 6, 2017

Chris Rock got caught cheating with Kerry Washington… pic.twitter.com/jL3Et8vMVk — Evan (@evanlefft) May 6, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter