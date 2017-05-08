Nicki Minaj Pays Fans’ School Expenses via Twitter Requests

Nicki Minaj took the term “put your money where your mouth is” literally over the weekend when she offered to help her fans pay some of their educational expenses.
It started when one Twitter user who was competing to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards through an online contest suggested that Nicki instead pay their college tuition.
Here is how Nicki responded:
The person on the other end seemed surprised her wager.
This spurred a series of good deeds by Minaj, all related to school expenses and request coming via Twitter.
Nicki ended her spree with a promise to “do some more in a month or 2.” She joked the donations might leave her broke…but we all know that ain’t true.
Pretty dope of Nicki.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter