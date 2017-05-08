Nicki Minaj Pays Fans’ School Expenses via Twitter Requests

Nicki Minaj took the term “put your money where your mouth is” literally over the weekend when she offered to help her fans pay some of their educational expenses.

It started when one Twitter user who was competing to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards through an online contest suggested that Nicki instead pay their college tuition.

Here is how Nicki responded:

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The person on the other end seemed surprised her wager.

NICKI DONT PLAY. ILL GIVE YOU A 4.0 https://t.co/05Z6dMVJ8X — Royalty (@PrinceJauan) May 7, 2017

This spurred a series of good deeds by Minaj, all related to school expenses and request coming via Twitter.

1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes 😭😫help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ — Cesar (@cesarszn) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

$500 for my summer books and supplies @NICKIMINAJ — JacobMinaj🔥🔥 (@jxcobtrujillo) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ I only owe $700 for my online class. No family support, minimum wage job. It would be a great help Nic 🙏🏾 please — Lee Minaj™ (@_MINAJstan) May 7, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ are you able to help me too? 1k for the balance that I owe? ♥️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aDJ4bJCup8 — PedroKenBarbNavy (@mexican_kenbarb) May 7, 2017

Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info https://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Nicki ended her spree with a promise to “do some more in a month or 2.” She joked the donations might leave her broke…but we all know that ain’t true.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Pretty dope of Nicki.

