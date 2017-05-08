Taraji P. Henson’s Calls for ‘Togetherness’ in MTV Awards Speech

Taraji P. Henson won the Best Fight Against the System award for her role in blockbuster movie “Hidden Figures” at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday night.

After an introduction from Tracee Ellis Ross of “Black-ish” and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the actress took the stage to speak about the impact of movies like “Hidden Figures.”

“This movie was bigger than all of us,” she said. “No one ever told me that girls couldn’t do math and science, but there was an understanding that it was for boys. I remember getting this script and being very upset, because I felt like a dream was stolen from me. It became my mission and everyone’s mission who was involved with this film to dispel that myth so that another young girl would not grow up thinking that her mind wasn’t capable of grasping math and science.”

Henson concluded her speech with a call for unity. “The message of the movie is togetherness. I hate the separateness. I hate that it’s man versus woman, black versus white, gay versus straight. Whatever. We’re all humans, right?” Right on.

Watch Henson’s speech in full below.

