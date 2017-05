Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to check out Mary J Blige on May 25 at The Filene Center at Wolf Trap!

The Queen of R&B is back with a newly released album titled, “Strength of a Woman.”

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap