Are Nicki Minaj and Nas Dating? (PHOTOS)

May 10, 2017 10:31 AM
They say a picture says a thousands words, and a picture of Nicki Minaj and Nas posted to Instagram on Wednesday has people believing they could be dating.

The two look…cozy..for sure.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

“Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜,” the photo is captioned.

The photo was taken at Sweet Chick in New York city which is co-owned by Nas, according to Complex.

They were out with radio host, Statik Selektah, who posted a photo with the pair the same night.

Dinner with Nas & Nicki & our Emmy. 🏦 congrats @sweetgrassp

A post shared by Statik Selektah (@statikselekt) on

So is it just a picture or is this the beginning of rap’s new romance?

