Are Nicki Minaj and Nas Dating? (PHOTOS)

They say a picture says a thousands words, and a picture of Nicki Minaj and Nas posted to Instagram on Wednesday has people believing they could be dating.
The two look…cozy..for sure.
“Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜,” the photo is captioned.
The photo was taken at Sweet Chick in New York city which is co-owned by Nas, according to Complex.
They were out with radio host, Statik Selektah, who posted a photo with the pair the same night.
So is it just a picture or is this the beginning of rap’s new romance?
