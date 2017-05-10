Are Nicki Minaj and Nas Dating? (PHOTOS)

They say a picture says a thousands words, and a picture of Nicki Minaj and Nas posted to Instagram on Wednesday has people believing they could be dating.

The two look…cozy..for sure.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

“Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜,” the photo is captioned.

The photo was taken at Sweet Chick in New York city which is co-owned by Nas, according to Complex.

They were out with radio host, Statik Selektah, who posted a photo with the pair the same night.

Dinner with Nas & Nicki & our Emmy. 🏦 congrats @sweetgrassp A post shared by Statik Selektah (@statikselekt) on May 9, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

So is it just a picture or is this the beginning of rap’s new romance?

