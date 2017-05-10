‘Big Black’ from ‘Rob and Big’ Dead at 45

May 10, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: big black, rob and big

Christopher Boykins, known as Big Black, from MTV show “Rob & Big” has died at 45 according to multiple outlets.

He passed away on Tuesday morning and while no official cause of death has been released, TMZ is reporting sources believe it was a heart attack.

Boykins and Rob Dyrdek, his co-star on the show, constantly went on hilarious adventures together and had a friendship that seemed very strong.

They had a falling out but apparently reconciled their relationship eventually. Boykins posted a throwback picture with Dyrdek just over a month ago.

#tbt The Team.. Meaty,Mini G,Rob&Big Legendary….Rob&Big 06-08…..

A post shared by Christopher "Big Black" Boykin (@bigblack1972) on

Rob Dyrdek paid his condolences to his lost friend on Twitter.

