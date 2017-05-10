‘Big Black’ from ‘Rob and Big’ Dead at 45

Christopher Boykins, known as Big Black, from MTV show “Rob & Big” has died at 45 according to multiple outlets.

He passed away on Tuesday morning and while no official cause of death has been released, TMZ is reporting sources believe it was a heart attack.

Boykins and Rob Dyrdek, his co-star on the show, constantly went on hilarious adventures together and had a friendship that seemed very strong.

They had a falling out but apparently reconciled their relationship eventually. Boykins posted a throwback picture with Dyrdek just over a month ago.

#tbt The Team.. Meaty,Mini G,Rob&Big Legendary….Rob&Big 06-08….. A post shared by Christopher "Big Black" Boykin (@bigblack1972) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Rob Dyrdek paid his condolences to his lost friend on Twitter.

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. pic.twitter.com/B331OfraKa — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

