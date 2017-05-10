Bow Wow Flexes a Private Jet, Gets Caught on Commercial Flight

It really hasn’t been the same for Bow Wow since he dropped the ‘lil’ from his name.
The rapper and actor, whose real name is Shad Moss, found himself at the internet’s mercy Tuesday when he appeared to get caught in lie.
He posted a picture on Instagram of a private jet captioned, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”
Now anyone who looks at that picture is going to assume Bow is flying on that jet, but according to one person that wasn’t the case.
He got caught on Snapchat, y’all. The doom was real. To make things worse, Twitter had all the jokes for Mr. Wow, who seems to find himself getting destroyed by the internet every few months.
Twitter even got a hashtag going, peep the greatness of the #Bowwowchallenge:
Bow Wow posted a couple of cryptic messages to Instagram following the debacle.
When flexing goes wrong 101…
