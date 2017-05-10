Bow Wow Flexes a Private Jet, Gets Caught on Commercial Flight

It really hasn’t been the same for Bow Wow since he dropped the ‘lil’ from his name.

The rapper and actor, whose real name is Shad Moss, found himself at the internet’s mercy Tuesday when he appeared to get caught in lie.

He posted a picture on Instagram of a private jet captioned, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Now anyone who looks at that picture is going to assume Bow is flying on that jet, but according to one person that wasn’t the case.

He got caught on Snapchat, y’all. The doom was real. To make things worse, Twitter had all the jokes for Mr. Wow, who seems to find himself getting destroyed by the internet every few months.

Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow: Post pic about flying in private Jet. Passenger on Southwest: Bow Wow is that you? Bow Wow: pic.twitter.com/aYr855NebH — JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) May 9, 2017

Nothing will be funnier than that time Bow Wow said he had box seats to the Falcons game and the Falcons were on a bye that week lol. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) May 9, 2017

I just seen a tweet that said "Bow Wow isn't even impressive anymore, he should change his name to Bow Ehh"

💀 — بَشِيرة (@B_forBeautiful) May 9, 2017

Twitter even got a hashtag going, peep the greatness of the #Bowwowchallenge:

Me chilling on vacation with my best friends #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/HTssuE4Bgb — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) May 10, 2017

Blessed 🙏 My new ride at the car wash. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/unoT3kQWeU — Antonio (@antologies) May 10, 2017

Bow Wow posted a couple of cryptic messages to Instagram following the debacle.

#ClapBackSeason: Welp #Bowwow has spoken 😩👀 (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 9, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Flu and all.. I'm here to take care of business. Backstage at "Wendy Williams" Show. Promoting "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" May 25th on @wetv #everythinggucci A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 9, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

My hustle is non stop. I never stop hustling. #GUHHATL A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 9, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

When flexing goes wrong 101…

Follow @WPGC on Twitter