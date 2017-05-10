Dwayne Johnson on Running for President: ‘It’s a Real Possibility’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson transitioned flawlessly from being a professional wrestler to the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Now, he may have another major career transition up his sleeve.

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Johnson admitted that running for president isn’t something he’d rule out.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” he said.

Johnson even spoke about the leadership style he would display as president.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them,” he said.

Johnson also spoke about his decision to not endorse Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Election, even though both candidates asked.

“I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement,” Johnson said. “But I also have a tremendous amount of respect for the process and felt like if I did share my political views publicly, a few things would happen — and these are all conversations I have with myself, in the gym at four o’clock in the morning — I felt like it would either (a) make people unhappy with the thought of whatever my political view was. And, also, it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

