Marsha Ambrosius Reveals Why She Left Floetry (Watch)

Grammy Award-nominated musician Marsha Ambrosius — formerly one-half of the English R&B duo Floetry — talked about motherhood, music and more ahead of her performance for WPGC’s Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch at DC Lottery Live.
A native of Liverpool, England, Ambrosius came onto the scene with Floetry as “The Songstress” to Natalie Stewart’s “Floacist.”
PHOTOS: Marsha Ambrosius at DC Lottery Live
The new mother spoke to Adimu about how drama with Stewart drove her to leave the duo.
See more photos and videos of the event below.
Ambrosius is releasing her sophomore solo album, “Friends & Lovers.”
Catch her on tour with Eric Benét.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter