Frank Ocean Cancels Hangout Festival Appearance

By Hayden Wright

Frank Ocean has pulled out of a second headlining festival gig, this time at Alabama’s Hangout Festival. Last week, Ocean dropped out of the Sasquatch Festival due to “production issues beyond his control.” This time, representatives cited “production delays beyond his control.” It’s not clear what those specific issues or delays are — but fans will be disappointed nevertheless.

“Due to production delays beyond his control Frank Ocean will be unable to perform,” festival representatives tweeted. “He passes on his apologies & hopes to return to [Alabama] soon.”

It’s not a total wash for ticketholders: Phoenix will step in as a replacement headliner at the festival. Other headliners include Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots, Major Lazer, Weezer, MGMT and DJ Snake. Ocean has more scheduled performances this summer at WayHome Festival, NorthSide, Panorama, Primavera Sound, and FYF — let’s hope there are no issues or delays surrounding those.