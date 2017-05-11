Jay Z Signs 10-Year, $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

Jay Z has signed a 10-year partnership deal with Live Nation that’s worth $200 million, sources tell Variety.

The deal involves worldwide touring with the live-entertainment company producing and promoting Jay’s concerts.

In a statement, Jay Z says, “Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. [Live Nation president and chief executive officer] Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

