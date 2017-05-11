Jay Z Signs 10-Year, $200 Million Deal With Live Nation

May 11, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

Jay Z has signed a 10-year partnership deal with Live Nation that’s worth $200 million, sources tell Variety.

The deal involves worldwide touring with the live-entertainment company producing and promoting Jay’s concerts.

In a statement, Jay Z says, “Live Nation and I entered unchartered territory in 2008. Over nine years, we have traveled the world producing historic music experiences. [Live Nation president and chief executive officer] Michael Rapino is an industry visionary, and this renewed partnership is a testament to our longstanding relationship and the talented individuals at Live Nation. For the next 10 years, we will continue redefining the live event landscape.”

Read more at Variety.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live