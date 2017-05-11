Suitland Gas Station Murder Suspect Arrested, Charged with 2nd Murder

A man Prince George’s County police arrested in connection to a murder at a Suitland gas station on May 3 has been charged with a second murder in Montgomery County.

Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Furl John Williams, got into a struggle with a gas station patron before shooting and killing him– he then stole the victim’s car.

Williams’ intent in the Montgomery County murder also appears to be robbery, according to police.

Update: Second Suspect Arrested for Germantown Homicidehttps://t.co/wOcfPRpuHA pic.twitter.com/fMrX2LMfD9 — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 10, 2017

Fingerprints discovered during a carjacking investigation linked Williams to a murder on April 29 in Germantown, Maryland.

He is being charged with home invasion and murder in relation to that crime.

Read the full press release here.

