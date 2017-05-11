Suitland Gas Station Murder Suspect Arrested, Charged with 2nd Murder

A man Prince George’s County police arrested in connection to a murder at a Suitland gas station on May 3 has been charged with a second murder in Montgomery County.
RELATED: Man Found Shot Dead at Suitland Gas Station
Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Furl John Williams, got into a struggle with a gas station patron before shooting and killing him– he then stole the victim’s car.
Williams’ intent in the Montgomery County murder also appears to be robbery, according to police.
Fingerprints discovered during a carjacking investigation linked Williams to a murder on April 29 in Germantown, Maryland.
He is being charged with home invasion and murder in relation to that crime.
Read the full press release here.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter