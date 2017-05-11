The Game to Buy Lonzo Ball’s Shoes for Underprivileged Kids

By Abby Hassler
The Game is done with people complaining about the steep price tag of Lonzo Ball’s new sneaker line ZO2 from Big Baller Brand.
Taking to social media, the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper called out the hypocrisy of people who are not happy with how much the UCLA basketball star’s shoes are going for (a base price of $495.00).
“I’ve spent over a million dollars, s— probably more on Nike’s, Jordan’s & other big name sneaker brands in my lifetime so why not support a family brand & a rising stars shoe,” he wrote. “Funny how n—– will go & buy Gucci flip flops for $300-400 with no complaints but then complain & b—- when a kid & his family is making a name for themselves & trying to grow their own brand….. I also think about all these $500 duplicate Jordans, n—– out here going broke & dying over just trying to keep up with Jones’s.”
After saying he bought his son and a few of his friends some of the sneaks, the rapper announced he will purchase 10 additional pairs to give to kids in need on behalf of his Robin Hood Project.
“I will also be buying 10 more pair of @Zo’s kicks for 10 kids who’s parents can’t afford them….. on behalf of myself & @therobinhoodproject #DatWay #TheRobinHoodProject #BigBallerBrand #itAintTrickinIfYouGotIt,” explained The Game.”
In the post, The Game even went so far as to call out NBA veteran Michael Jordan and his Jordan sneakers brand, claiming that while he loves and supports MJ, “his legacy ain’t really ever did much for the black community other then tax our m———- a– for the same shoes over & over as well as charge these kids parents hella money to get in these camps.”
Check out the post below.
