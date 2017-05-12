Man Arrested for Stealing out of Several Cars in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George’s County police have arrested a man suspected of several theft from auto cases in the county.

21-year-old Devon Spinner of the 2000 block of Lewisdale Drive in Lewisdale is charged with stealing valuables in five separate incidents, according to Prince George’s County police.

13 cell phones and two computer tablets were recovered from the suspect. Spinner admitted his involvement in five separate theft cases. Police are continuing to investigate any additional thefts that may involve Spinner.

Prince George’s County police urge you to take these safety tips to avoid having your car broken into:

Lock your car

Remove valuable items from your car

Park in a well-lit area if possible at night

If you observe suspicious activity near cars or in the parking lot, call 911

