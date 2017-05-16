Family of Missing D.C. Man Says He Last Contacted Woman He Met Online

The family of a missing 22-year-old man from D.C. says he told them he was going out with a woman he met online, according to NBC Washington.

Marty William McMillan Jr., who was last seen on April 22, told his family he was meeting with a woman he met on Plenty of Fish, an online dating website.

Critical Missing: Marty McMillan Jr, 22, last seen 4/23 in 2900 b/o M St, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/0KSy6VGbSF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 7, 2017

Police told McMillan’s family that the last phone call he made was to that woman, according to NBC 4.

The report states that when detectives spoke with the woman though, she said she didn’t have her phone when he contacted her and she never even saw him.

It’s been nearly a month since McMillan disappeared and his family has spent every weekend searching for him–his grandma even tracked down his car three miles away from where he was last seen, NBC Washington reports.

McMillan is a 5 foot 8 inches tall black male and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and white Jordan sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

