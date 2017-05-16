Family of Missing D.C. Man Says He Last Contacted Woman He Met Online

May 16, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: d.c., missing persons

The family of a missing 22-year-old man from D.C. says he told them he was going out with a woman he met online, according to NBC Washington.

Marty William McMillan Jr., who was last seen on April 22, told his family he was meeting with a woman he met on Plenty of Fish, an online dating website.

Police told McMillan’s family that the last phone call he made was to that woman, according to NBC 4.

The report states that when detectives spoke with the woman though, she said she didn’t have her phone when he contacted her and she never even saw him.

It’s been nearly a month since McMillan disappeared and his family has spent every weekend searching for him–his grandma even tracked down his car three miles away from where he was last seen, NBC Washington reports.

McMillan is a 5 foot 8 inches tall black male and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and white Jordan sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live