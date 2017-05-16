Kevin Durant Donates Over $50K For New Seat Pleasant Basketball Courts

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is giving back to his hometown with a nearly $60,000 donation for new basketball courts at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center, according to WJLA.

Coming live from Seat Pleasant, Md., where @KDTrey5 and the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation are unveiling two new courts for @TheUndefeated pic.twitter.com/fKCmaWlCE3 — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) May 15, 2017

The courts were unveiled Monday afternoon. Durant’s mother, Wanda, was at the event and spoke to the children.

Durant’s roots tie back to the very center where he made the hefty donation–he participated in a teenager program offered at Seat Pleasant Activity Center for several years, according to a release from Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation.

He even learned to play the game of basketball at the center.

Even though the #KD2DC movement ended up being a miserable fail, it’s clear Durant still has love for his hometown.

