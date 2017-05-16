Kevin Durant Donates Over $50K For New Seat Pleasant Basketball Courts

May 16, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Durant, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, seat pleasant

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is giving back to his hometown with a nearly $60,000 donation for new basketball courts at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center, according to WJLA.

The courts were unveiled Monday afternoon. Durant’s mother, Wanda, was at the event and spoke to the children.

Durant’s roots tie back to the very center where he made the hefty donation–he participated in a teenager program offered at Seat Pleasant Activity Center for several years, according to a release from Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation.

He even learned to play the game of basketball at the center.

Even though the #KD2DC movement ended up being a miserable fail, it’s clear Durant still has love for his hometown.

Read the full press release from Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live