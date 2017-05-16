Local Rapper Lundy Among 3 Killed in Prince George’s County Crash

May 16, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: car crash, Lundy, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

Local rapper Lundy was among the three people killed in a fiery car crash in Prince George’s County, NBC 4 reports.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Monday on Suitland Parkway in the Forestville area. The wreck involved two cars, one of which caught fire.

London Dior, a.k.a Lundy, was killed in the crash along with her boyfriend Taye Boss and another person in the sedan, her family told NBC 4. The driver of the Jeep survived but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Lundy was a local rapper making a name for herself nationally. The DMV is mourning her loss on social media with the hashtag #RIPLundy.

So young #RIP @tayebosss and @lundy_badass 😔

A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on

You're always in our ❤️. Hit the link 👑🌹🚀👼🏽✨ #RIPLondonDior Artwork by @artbykash

A post shared by Become A Celebrity (@dctop20) on

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live