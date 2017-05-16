Local Rapper Lundy Among 3 Killed in Prince George’s County Crash

Local rapper London Dior, AKA Lundy, among 3 people killed in Suitland Pkwy crash. Fans sharing sorrow w/ #RIPLundy https://t.co/Ob5YSltYh7 pic.twitter.com/dKXvj2G5X3 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 16, 2017

Local rapper Lundy was among the three people killed in a fiery car crash in Prince George’s County, NBC 4 reports.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Monday on Suitland Parkway in the Forestville area. The wreck involved two cars, one of which caught fire.

London Dior, a.k.a Lundy, was killed in the crash along with her boyfriend Taye Boss and another person in the sedan, her family told NBC 4. The driver of the Jeep survived but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Suitland Pkwy SB/Forestville Rd: vehicle crash with an auto on fire. Confirmed fatalities. Expect major delays — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) May 15, 2017

Lundy was a local rapper making a name for herself nationally. The DMV is mourning her loss on social media with the hashtag #RIPLundy.

Rest Up God be with you and your family Lundy pic.twitter.com/1ghcE3QD3m — Wale (@Wale) May 15, 2017

So young #RIP @tayebosss and @lundy_badass 😔 A post shared by Tony Redz aka Mr. 24/7 ⏰ (@tonyredz247) on May 15, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Lundy 😍 Lundy 🌹 Lundy 😩 I'm Lost For Words 💯 Rest Easy Beautiful 💔 You Was Most Def Da Shit ❤️ And You Was Surely Boutta Blow 😓 #RipLundy A post shared by BigMoneyDoee #202💫 (@keondoee) on May 15, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Rest In Piece To A Real Boss Someone Who Was Only Trying To Manifest Their Vision To Reality Beautiful n Kind Hearted Was Never Afraid To Show Any Love N Help The Ones In Need #RIPLundy @lundy_badass My Condolences To Her Family, Fans, & Friends A post shared by SpaceGang SG7 Rip$pace (@azianyeezy) on May 15, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

You're always in our ❤️. Hit the link 👑🌹🚀👼🏽✨ #RIPLondonDior Artwork by @artbykash A post shared by Become A Celebrity (@dctop20) on May 16, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

RIP to the beautiful & talented lundy 🌹 — TheRealMdollassss (@AttitudeRih_) May 15, 2017

R.I.P Lundy🙏🏽👸🏾✨Her amazing artistry will never go be unnoticed! — God¥en (@Domyenn) May 15, 2017

Follow @WPGC on Twitter