Local Rapper Lundy Among 3 Killed in Prince George’s County Crash

Local rapper Lundy was among the three people killed in a fiery car crash in Prince George’s County, NBC 4 reports.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Monday on Suitland Parkway in the Forestville area. The wreck involved two cars, one of which caught fire.
London Dior, a.k.a Lundy, was killed in the crash along with her boyfriend Taye Boss and another person in the sedan, her family told NBC 4. The driver of the Jeep survived but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Lundy was a local rapper making a name for herself nationally. The DMV is mourning her loss on social media with the hashtag #RIPLundy.
