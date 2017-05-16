Mo’Nique Goes on Epic Rant During Stand-Up Show (Watch)

(Warning: explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Mo’Nique went on a serious tirade during a Mother’s Day comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem.

The comedian and actress called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and “Precious” director Lee Daniels in her rant about being blackballed in Hollywood.

“No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black dicks who had no balls” she said, seeming to blame others for letting white men hold her back.

“So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real s—t. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my dick if I had one.”

Watch the extremely NSFW rant, shot by a fan, below.

h/t Essence

Follow @WPGC on Twitter