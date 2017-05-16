Oxon Hill Man Admits to Killing Partner, Leaving Her Body in Dumpster

Prince George’s County police have charged an Oxon Hill man with killing his romantic partner and disposing of her body in a dumpster.

The suspect, 35-year-old Michael Proctor admitted to murdering 41-year-old Turkessa Paige, according to police.

Paige was reported missing by her family on April 27. During the investigation, Proctor became a suspect of foul play.

On May 12, Proctor admitted to killing Paige in their apartment back on April 13. He told detectives he removed her body from the apartment and disposed of it in a nearby dumpster.

Proctor is charged with first and second degree murder.

