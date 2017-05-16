WATCH: Wizards, Celtics Fans Get in Fight at Game 7

Game 7’s are intense. Apparently, they’re intense enough for two guys to get into a fight, leaving a bloody mess at TD Garden during Game 7 between the Wizards and Celtics.

The video shows a man in a John Wall jersey punching and knocking down the Celtics fan. Another Celtics fan appears to step in to help before the video cuts off.

Albert Breer, of Comcast SportsNet New England, says the Celtics fan slapped the Wizards fan and the Wizards fan responded by punching him. That’s purely speculation until we hear from police, though.

It was an ugly scene.

Per my buddy @daverstevens, a Wizards fan did score a win for D.C. on the undercard tonight at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/DAgpjX8uAh — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 16, 2017

