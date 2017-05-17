D.C. Police Shoot, Kill Armed Woman in Southwest D.C.

May 17, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: d.c. police

D.C. police shot and killed an armed woman outside a Southwest D.C. recreation center Tuesday evening, witnesses say the woman refused police’s orders to put down her gun, according to WJLA.

Police were called Bald Eagle Recreation Center around 6:30 p.m. for a car crash, shortly after, a man who was at the scene saw that the woman was armed and called police.

When two authorities arrived at the scene they encountered the armed woman and eventually shot her. She left the scene in an ambulance and was reported to be conscious and breathing, WTOP reports.

“We want to make sure we do a comprehensive investigation, talk to everybody, and then determine what happened,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Tuesday night.

The two officers involved will be put on administrative leave, which is following protocol, according to WTOP.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live