D.C. Police Shoot, Kill Armed Woman in Southwest D.C.

D.C. police shot and killed an armed woman outside a Southwest D.C. recreation center Tuesday evening, witnesses say the woman refused police’s orders to put down her gun, according to WJLA.

Police were called Bald Eagle Recreation Center around 6:30 p.m. for a car crash, shortly after, a man who was at the scene saw that the woman was armed and called police.

When two authorities arrived at the scene they encountered the armed woman and eventually shot her. She left the scene in an ambulance and was reported to be conscious and breathing, WTOP reports.

“We want to make sure we do a comprehensive investigation, talk to everybody, and then determine what happened,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Tuesday night.

The two officers involved will be put on administrative leave, which is following protocol, according to WTOP.

