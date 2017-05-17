PHOTO: U.S. Capitol to Hang Painting of Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s music has meaning in the political world. Now a painting of Lamar will live in the center of the political world, the U.S. Capitol, according to XXL.

Tiona Cordova , a high school student, won the 2017 Congressional Art Competition with a portrait of K. Dot.

The prize of the competition? Her painting of K.Dot will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year and Cordova will be recognized at a Washington D.C. awards ceremony.

“Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district,” the United States House of Representatives says.

This continues quite the hot streak for Kendrick Lamar, whose album “DAMN.” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and sold over 600,000 copies.

Check out the piece below:

Congrats to @CHS1876 student Tiona Cordova for taking 1st in the 3rd District Congressional Art Competition with "Utmost Appreciation" pic.twitter.com/k2jIi4MWpq — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) May 16, 2017

