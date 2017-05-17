Redskins Sign Bob Marley’s Grandson, Nico

The Redskins have signed Bob Marley’s grandson, Nico Marley. They signed the rookie out of Tulane after his rookie camp tryout.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization! A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on May 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Marley is an undersized linebacker at 5-foot-8, 195-pounds, and he’ll face a serious challenge in making the Redskins’ active roster.

During his college career, Marley played in 49 games, collecting 319 tackles total tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six passes defensed and four interceptions.

Nico’s father is Rohan Marley. who is one of Bob’s many children. His father played linebacker at the University of Miami in the early ’90s and briefly played professionally, according to Yahoo Sports.

Regardless if he makes the team or not, it’s still a pretty cool story.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter