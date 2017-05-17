The Day Male Rompers or ‘RompHims’ Took Over Black Twitter

The reason people say phrases like “Twitter shouldn’t be free” is because of days like May 16, 2017, otherwise declared “Male Romper Day” on (Black) Twitter.
The buzz started when the RompHim Kickstarter launched. The mission: “Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin.”
Once the idea of male rompers hit the TL, folks had a blast presenting all types of memes and different scenarios involving dudes in rompers.
Hilarity ensued. Check out some of the best tweets.
WPGC’s Joe Clair even got in on some of the fun.
Please never change, Black Twitter.
Follow @WPGC on Twitter