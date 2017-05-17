The Day Male Rompers or ‘RompHims’ Took Over Black Twitter

The reason people say phrases like “Twitter shouldn’t be free” is because of days like May 16, 2017, otherwise declared “Male Romper Day” on (Black) Twitter.

The buzz started when the RompHim Kickstarter launched. The mission: “Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin.”

Once the idea of male rompers hit the TL, folks had a blast presenting all types of memes and different scenarios involving dudes in rompers.

Hilarity ensued. Check out some of the best tweets.

After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here" pic.twitter.com/PCUsyXQaeD — Slim (@Humble_Slim) May 16, 2017

"Bro, you ain't seriously wearing that blue romper to the club tonight??" Me: pic.twitter.com/8XrCxGtY3A — Jeremy Clay (@JeremyClay) May 16, 2017

When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper pic.twitter.com/w9srEn8RVl — Raisin Bran Papi ☭ (@AntiAtiba) May 16, 2017

Don't try to tell us what we can and can't wear we're beautiful in all shapes and sizes how dare you https://t.co/0U76zTHvbr — JC3 (@Rozay_CASTILLO) May 16, 2017

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me: pic.twitter.com/fL3yT7FtJq — Vance Amory 🇰🇳 (@Pharaoh_Munk) May 16, 2017

If I gotta wear a male romper imma make it look sexy pic.twitter.com/grB3sb6bFQ — Rique (@RiqueTheRuler) May 16, 2017

me: YERRRRRRR SHORTY IN THE ROMPER YOU CUTE him: pic.twitter.com/2GO5GMwE6D — emo thot. (@qweenpush) May 16, 2017

"Aye black romper!!! I said ayeee black romper!! Does that shake come with fries king?? "

Me – pic.twitter.com/8nd3q0fJrc — Corey not Cor (@CoreysThirst) May 16, 2017

"I'm on hypnotiq. Exotic. This romper on my body." pic.twitter.com/iwMx06AMrj — #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) May 16, 2017

When ya girl snatches you up in the club saying your romper is disrespectful to yall relationship cuz thats how single men dress. pic.twitter.com/N556ewXoiN — Potna Shango (@MyPotnaB) May 16, 2017

Me and Bae in our matching rompers at your BBQ pic.twitter.com/AXxb4KFyjY — Nigglypuff (@TickleMeHellNo) May 16, 2017

Atlanta rapper Young Dro becomes the first rapper to rock the "romphim". pic.twitter.com/FyDwX7UonQ — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 16, 2017

"Ya romper tough"

"Good looking bro" — E🦄 (@Er_incredible) May 16, 2017

if you're chatting rompers for men and not paying homage to maybe the most iconic male romper-on-film you're not even serious, bruv pic.twitter.com/6UNqKGK1Vc — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 15, 2017

WPGC’s Joe Clair even got in on some of the fun.

Please never change, Black Twitter.

