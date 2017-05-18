Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels Tease Big Boi Collaboration

By Hayden Wright

Danger Mouse joined Reddit last night and shared a black-and-white image of himself, Big Boi and Run the Jewels. He titled the thread #ChaseMe. Later in the evening, Run the Jewels tweeted a 14-second audio snippet with the hashtag #ChaseMe. The not-so-cryptic hints seem to indicate a new collaboration forthcoming from those guys.

Fans on Twitter used song-matching apps to figure out where the #ChaseMe snippet comes from. Evidently, it’s connected to the soundtrack of Edgar Wright’s upcoming film Baby Driver. The film stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver who gets in the zone by listening to music.

[tweet https://twitter.com/runjewels/status/864994614893215745]