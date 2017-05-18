Drake and Migos Surprise Crowd at Adult Swim’s Upfront Party

By Hayden Wright

Each year, television upfronts give networks the chance to present new slates of programming to media and advertisers. The Adult Swim network’s annual party fits the irreverent mold its late-night comedy lineup delivers and this year Drake headlined the show. In a surprise twist, Migos and Playboi Carti joined their famous pal onstage.

“This is a real night. This ain’t no corporate s—,” Drake told the crowd. “I don’t know what all those other companies are doing tonight at their upfronts, but I know what Adult Swim is doing.”

Drake treated the engagement as an actual concert, not a paid one-off appearance for a heavily marketed business summit. The crowd featured young people who probably didn’t care much about ad buys, anyway. In the past, the Adult Swim party has featured Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Jay Z and Kanye West. Watch some footage from Drake’s set here:

