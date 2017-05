The mixtape you never knew you needed is finally here.

T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborated on a mixtape back in the mid-to-late 2000s under the name “T-Wayne.”

On Thursday, T-Pain (feeling “reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous”) released those eight tracks to fans.

I'm feelin reeeeeaaaaalll spontaneous right now #2009 #TheMissingPageInTheHistoryBook A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on May 17, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Listen to “T-Wayne” below or download it here.

h/t Pitchfork

