Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Suing for $60 Million

Steve Harvey’s ex-wife, Mary L. Vaughn, filed a $60 Million lawsuit against the host for several reasons including emotional distress and kidnapping.

The pair split in 2005 after 9 years of marriage, Vaughn says she’s still not over everything he put her through.

She is suing Steve for child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit claims that Vaughn became suicidal and still self-medicates to deal with the emotion distress.

The lawsuit was filed by Essie Berry who is a civil rights activist and not an attorney, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Harvey’s team released a statement Friday morning.

“The complaint is merit-less, frivolous and the allegations are completely false. We will vigorously defend/counterclaim against the complaint,” they said.

