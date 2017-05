Prince George’s County police arrested a suspect who stole an ambulance at Allentown Rd. on Friday morning.

Suspect who stole @PGFDNews ambulance in custody at Allentown Rd and Camp Springs Way. Multiple agencies o/s. pic.twitter.com/jgAI7YZE95 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 19, 2017

The ambulance was stolen from Prince George’s Hospital Center, according to WTOP.

Police made their arrest after the vehicle lost two tires, WTOP reports. No one was inside the ambulance.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows ambulance police say stolen from Prince George‚Äôs Hospital Center https://t.co/Ya1HSjIwCT #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/AjDROYKoAd — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 19, 2017

The suspect sustained some injuries, police say.

1 adult male suspect arrested by officers on scene. Suspect sustained what preliminarily appears to be no -life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/89ag17EW7V — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 19, 2017

Roads are currently closed at Allentown Way and Allentown Road at Branch Ave.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter