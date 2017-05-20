Bowie State Student Stabbed, Killed on University of Maryland Campus

A Bowie State student was stabbed and killed outside of a University of Maryland, College Park dorm early Saturday morning, according to NBC 4.

A University of Maryland is in custody for the assault, police say. Witnesses positively identified the individual as the male who assaulted the victim.

The victim is black and suspect is white but police say they don’t believe race played a role in the attack.

NOW: @UMPD, UMD leadership & detectives update overnight fatal stabbing on campus. Victim a Bowie State U student. Suspect a UMD student. pic.twitter.com/u9qStVt4By — Mike Carter-Conneen (@ABC7Mike) May 20, 2017

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing to Regents Drive near Montgomery Hall.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was critically injured and transported to the hospital where he died.

The attack appears to be random and unprovoked, according to police. The suspect had been drinking according to University of Maryland police Chief David Mitchell but wouldn’t say what role that played in the assault.

Today I have a heavy heart. My deepest condolences go to the Bowie State community & the family & friends of the victim of today's tragedy — Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) May 20, 2017

First and second-degree murder charges are pending for the suspect.