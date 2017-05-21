Boxer’s Uncle Punches Opponent After Fight at MGM National Harbor

Chaos erupted at MGM National Harbor Saturday night when a boxer’s uncle punched his opponent after their fight ended in a disqualification.

José Uzcátegui and Andre Dirrell were fighting for the IBF World super middleweight title. The fight ended when Uzcategui knocked out Dirrell with a punch that referees determined to have come after the bell, resulting in Uzcategui’s disqualification.

Uzcategui is disqualified for hitting Dirrell after the bell…Dirrell's uncle gets into the ring and punches Uzcategui…this is WILD! pic.twitter.com/fXc1LT5BgK — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) May 21, 2017

The man, identified as Leon Lawson Jr., is also Dirrell’s uncle.

Police were reportedly looking for Lawson Jr. after they received reports of the assault.

Dirrell's uncle, Leon Lawson, who punched Uzcategui after the fight was over, is wanted by cops and they dont know where he is. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) May 21, 2017

Dirrell told broadcasters he has love for Uzcátegui’s camp, but acknowledged he understood why his family was frustrated.

“That’s my man, that’s my brother, that’s my uncle, that’s my coach,” Dirrell said. “He cares about my well-being first so I don’t understand why he did that, because like I said I feel fine but this is just the way the cards is dealt sometimes.”

Follow @WPGC on Twitter