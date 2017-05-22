Armed Men Attempt to Rob D.C. Medical Marijuana Dispensary

D.C. police say two armed men tried to rob a medical marijuana dispensary Sunday morning, resulting in shots fired, according to DCist.

The suspects came into the Takoma Wellness Center, located at the 6900 block of Blair Road NW, and demanded the founder to give them weed.

The center’s founder, Jeffrey Kahn, told The Washington Post the masked men “said something like, ‘we want weed.’”

One of the men fired at the dispensary’s security guard when they were denied entry into the shop.

“We are so thankful, given that he was shot at at such close range,” Kahn told the Washington Post.

The center has been open for almost four years and Kahn says this was the first robbery attempt.

The dispensary still opened for business later on Sunday, despite the fact that bullets damaged the entrance.

The men are still at large, according to police. Anyone with information can contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099, or text at 50411.

