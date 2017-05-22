Prince George’s Co. Police Search for Driver Who Hit and Killed Woman

Prince George’s County police are investigating a hit and run that left a woman dead in Accokeek.

Officers found 39-year-old Nefertiti Kemoris Horton dead at Indian Head Highway near Farmington Road early on May 19.

Kemoris Horton was walking northbound on Indian Head Highway when she was struck. Investigators are working to determine whether she was on the shoulder or in the actual roadway when she was hit, according to police.

Police are looking for an early 2000’s model Cadillac Deville with front end damage to the right side. The car also has a damaged right headlight and hood.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

