Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o to Costar in Meme-Inspired Movie

Black Twitter has literally spoken a movie into existence.

Netflix has won a bid for a film project inspired by a tweet gone viral. The movie will star Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o, with Issa Rae of “Insecure” writing the screenplay and “Selma” director Ava DuVernay directing, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

The project came about thanks to the below tweet, a riff on the picture above, which was taken in 2014 of Rihanna and Nyong’o in the front row of a Miu Miu fashion show.

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — WHOOPHERASSKOURTNI (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning singer both signed on after the tweet went viral.

And Black Twitter joined forces to get DuVernay and Rae on board, too.

Sources told EW that Rae is already working on the script. DuVernay will be ready to direct after she completes her current movie, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Netflix won the project at Cannes Film Festival with “very aggressive bid,” EW reports.

This movie is gonna be fire.

