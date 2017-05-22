Three Officers From Freddie Gray Case Face Termination

Five officers from the Freddie Gray case are facing internal charges from the Baltimore Police Department, and three of them could be fired, the Balimore Sun reports.

The driver of the van, Officer Ceaser Goodson, Lt. Brian Rice, and Sgt. Alicia White are the three officers who may be terminated, the Sun reports.

Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, who initially arrested Gray, face five days suspension without pay, the Sun reports.

Officer William Porter won’t have any internal discpline brought against him. He was originally charged with manslaughter by prosecutors.

The Baltimore Police Department asked the Montgomery and Howard county police departments to investigate the case so they could avoid a conflict of interest–and this outcome is a result of that investigation, says the Sun.

The investigation concluded that the five officers did break the rules, according to the Baltimore Sun.

