Travis Scott Breaks Record Performing ‘Goosebumps’ 15 Times in a Row

By Hayden Wright

Who knows what possessed Travis Scott to begin playing “Goosebumps” over and over at concerts until the number climbed to 12, 13, 14 consecutive performances. He may be paying homage to Jay Z and Kanye West’s twelve-peat of “N—– in Paris” in, well, Paris, but the “Goosebumps” repetition has taken on a life of its own.

Last night in Cleveland, Scott broke his personal record by performing “Goosebumps” 15 times in a row. That’s one for the record books and Scott couldn’t wait to share the news on Twitter.

“GOOSEBUMPS GOT PERFORM 15 TIMES. I LEFT MY CLOTHES FOR ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME,” he wrote.

This week, Travis has scheduled dates in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Des Moines and St. Paul. It’s not clear whether he’ll try to beat his all-time best at one of those concerts—but we hope his fans really love “Goosebumps.”

Watch some footage from Scott’s landmark Cleveland show here: