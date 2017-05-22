UMD Students Chronicle Racist Campus Experiences with ‘#FearTheTurtle’

Frustrated University of Maryland students of color shared some of their experiences with racism on the school’s campus using the #FearTheTurtle hashtag.

There have been a number of racially charged incidents over the past few years in which students of color felt that school President Wallace Loh didn’t address with appropriate action.

Over the weekend, a black Bowie State University student was stabbed and killed on the University of Maryland campus by a white UMD student who’s part of an “Alt Reich: Nation” Facebook group.

The FBI is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

Students hope Loh addresses this situation with what they believe is appropriate action, because, in their eyes, it wouldn’t be the first time he mishandled it.

Let’s look at a timeline of *some of* the incidents that some students feel Loh could have treated differently.

March 2015

A white member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at the school sent out an email that promoted rape culture and also used derogatory terms to describe people of color.

May 2016

University of Maryland police pepper sprayed into a black graduation party.

April 2017

Students in a Terps for Trump group chalked anti-dreamer messages such as “Deport the Dreamers” all over campus.

May 2017

A noose was found hanging in the Phi Kappa Tau located on Fraternity Row.

And, again, these are just *some* of the incidents.

On Monday, the students’ frustration boiled over to Twitter, where they let the #FearTheTurtle tweets fly.

#FearTheTurtle The way Sexual Assault is handled on this campus. We have a rape culture that has never been addressed. — Ashley (@stormszn) May 22, 2017

Native of PG county. Called the N word first time in my life on frat row at UMD #FearTheTurtle — Clarissa (@sweetboispeaks) May 22, 2017

UMD admin & UMPD more worried about students of color organizing than toxic–and now lethal–racism on campus. #FearTheTurtle — Ro the Rhetorician (@rorhetorician) May 22, 2017

"Harmless" racist jokes that many thought would stay on YikYak manifested on our campus's sidewalks and bathroom stalls #FearTheTurtle — The Great Stone 🐲 (@Alexis_Ojedi) May 22, 2017

#FearTheTurtle SGA member asked if I was a new member of the diversity council when I stepped into a meeting. THAT'S NOT ALL WE HERE FOR. — jocelyn 🎀 (@Minuta_Mami) May 22, 2017

my first week in college park a white kid told me at a party that obama was a monkey & that all black girls were ugly #FearTheTurtle — beza (@itsBayzuh) May 22, 2017

Richard Wilbur Collins is dead because UMDs administration failed to directly address antiblackness, racism, xenophobia #FearTheTurtle #UMD — Tatiana Benjamin (@benjamminspeaks) May 22, 2017

How about this. Being a high standing freshman in English class being told that affirmative action is what got me into UMD. #FearTheTurtle — court… (@herroyalcourtt) May 22, 2017

Hate Crime

Loh Writes Email

Loh Tweets About Email

Loh Hosts Town Hall

Rinse, repeat #FearTheTurtle — Black Jeff Goldblum (@Just_JDreaming) May 22, 2017

#FearTheTurtle White Student does a class project blaming minorities for his dumbass not getting into the business school…he was just dumb — Mike. (@MJGenioo_) May 22, 2017

Being told by Resident Life that being called a dirty Mexican (& more) did not meet the requirements for a room swap. #FearTheTurtle — AE (@amberdebanks) May 22, 2017

There are more but I think you get the point.

It’s still to be seen how President Loh addresses this latest tragedy.

