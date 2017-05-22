UMD Students Chronicle Racist Campus Experiences with ‘#FearTheTurtle’

Frustrated University of Maryland students of color shared some of their experiences with racism on the school’s campus using the #FearTheTurtle hashtag.
There have been a number of racially charged incidents over the past few years in which students of color felt that school President Wallace Loh didn’t address with appropriate action.
Over the weekend, a black Bowie State University student was stabbed and killed on the University of Maryland campus by a white UMD student who’s part of an “Alt Reich: Nation” Facebook group.
The FBI is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.
Students hope Loh addresses this situation with what they believe is appropriate action, because, in their eyes, it wouldn’t be the first time he mishandled it.
Let’s look at a timeline of *some of* the incidents that some students feel Loh could have treated differently.
March 2015
A white member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at the school sent out an email that promoted rape culture and also used derogatory terms to describe people of color.
May 2016
University of Maryland police pepper sprayed into a black graduation party.
April 2017
Students in a Terps for Trump group chalked anti-dreamer messages such as “Deport the Dreamers” all over campus.
May 2017
A noose was found hanging in the Phi Kappa Tau located on Fraternity Row.
And, again, these are just *some* of the incidents.
On Monday, the students’ frustration boiled over to Twitter, where they let the #FearTheTurtle tweets fly.
There are more but I think you get the point.
It’s still to be seen how President Loh addresses this latest tragedy.
